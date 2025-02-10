Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (SCCI) Delegation Visits Akhuwat Foundation
Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 07:41 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) A delegation of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), led by its president Ikram-ul-Haq, visited Akhuwat Foundation.
Ikram-ul-Haq said that the purpose of the visit was to promote mutual cooperation.
The meeting between the two organizations focused on potential partnerships to support the development and economic empowerment of people and expressed a strong commitment to work together for the betterment of society.
