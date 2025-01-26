Open Menu

'Sialkot Contributing Over $2.5bn Annually To National Exchequer'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 03:50 PM

SIAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Sialkot's leading industrialist and Epic sports Managing Director (MD) Chaudhry Muhammad Amjad Shahzad has said that the city stands as a shining example of how industrial innovation, entrepreneurship, and craftsmanship can transform a region into a global export hub.

Talking to APP during the inauguration of his new industrial unit at Aimenababad Road, Sialkot, which

was attended by a large number of local and international businesspeople, he said that Sialkot is an important economic hub from where 99 percent of products were exported to various parts of the globe.

He said the district was contributing over 2.5 billion Dollars annually to the national exchequer through exports and was playing a pivotal role in promoting business and trade activities in the region. He said that Sialkot exporters were the "roaming ambassadors of Pakistan", which were not only travelling for fetching the highly valuable foreign exchange for the country but also making efforts to introduce Pakistan through their products.

Addressing the participants, he said that Sialkot’s products are synonymous with quality and reliability, earning the trust of global brands and customers. "The city has become a symbol of Pakistan’s potential in international trade.

We have developed this business unit so that our customers are satisfied with our production and we can ensure maximum production and earn foreign exchange not only for ourselves but also for the country and the nation," he added. Giving the credit for his success and reaching this stage to his elder brother Chaudhry Amjad Hussain, he said that he has reached this stage today due to the guidance of his brother.

Epic Sports Marketing Director Kamran Shahid and Production Head Arshad Jawad said that since they started the work, they had achieved more than they thought, which was due to hard work and dedication.

The special guest of the event, overseas Pakistani Chaudhry Muhammad Ishtiaq, in a brief but informative speech, expressed his best wishes for the progress and success of Epic Sports.

At the end of the ceremony, distinguished guests from Sialkot and abroad were also presented with commemorative shields by Epic Sports.

The distinguished guests who were given shields included overseas Pakistanis Khalid Cheema (Germany), Bilal Sarwar (Germany), Zubair Tahir (Germany), Babar Sultan (Italy), Chaudhry Imran alias Mani (Germany), Chaudhry Irfan Akram (Germany), Chaudhry Ali Sultan (Italy), Amjad Bhatti and Chaudhry Ilyas Ghuman and others.

