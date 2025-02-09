Open Menu

Sialkot -- Country's Hub For Export-oriented Industries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 02:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Sialkot is a leading hub for export-oriented industries and a key economic centre. Along with Gujranwala and Gujrat, it forms the 'golden triangle' of industrialised northern Punjab. Renowned for its skilled craftsmanship, Sialkot has built a global reputation for high-quality, value-added goods.

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) former president Abdul Ghafoor Malik highlighted the city's vital role in Pakistan's economy, with 99pc of its production exported worldwide. Sialkot’s small and medium industries generate over $2.25 billion in annual foreign exchange, strengthening the national exchequer.

The city is globally recognised for producing leather goods, sports equipment, surgical instruments, textiles, musical instruments, cutlery, and military uniform badges.

Its footballs, hockey sticks, cricket gear, and boxing gloves are used in international competitions, including the Olympics and World Cups.

Sialkot’s corporate sector actively contributes to social initiatives on a self-help basis, fostering a culture of community-driven development. Despite challenges such as global competition and technological limitations, efforts are underway to modernise industries, embrace sustainability, and diversify exports to maintain its competitive edge.

A testament to innovation and resilience, Sialkot continues to bolster Pakistan’s economy, providing employment and enhancing the nation’s global trade standing.

