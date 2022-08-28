Sialkot surgical industry best in world: SIMAP Chairman

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) Chairman Waqas Raza said on Sunday that Sialkot surgical industry was the best industry in the world, whose annual export was US$ 435 million which could be further increased.

Talking to APP, he said that about 95 per cent of surgical instruments were manufactured in Sialkot and all registered companies exporting surgical instruments had also certificates of quality standards of international organizations.

He said that surgical industry of Pakistan globally was enjoying the monopolistic position because no other country could produce surgical instruments in price ranging and quality.

The Pakistani surgical instruments were most economical in the world coupled with unconditional guarantee of finest quality besides world-renewed companies of surgical were entering into joint ventures with Pakistani companies, he added.

The SIMAP Chairman said that Surgical Association was formed in 1951, it was the first trade body of Pakistan which aimed to resolve the problems of all exporters and manufacturers.

"We have more than 3600 surgical members registered and according to Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) data more than 1800 companies were exporting surgical instruments all over the world," he added.

Waqas Raza said: "Our biggest export of surgical instruments is with America, Europe, United Kingdom and China." He said that two years ago, China was ranked 17th in purchasing surgical instruments from Pakistan.

Surgical City (Special Industrial Zone for Surgical Instruments) was being set up in Sialkot withthe objective of promoting surgical instruments industry and increasing exports, he added.