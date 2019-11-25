UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Siberia Gas Pipeline Launch To Boost Practical China-Russia Cooperation - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 09:18 PM

Siberia Gas Pipeline Launch to Boost Practical China-Russia Cooperation - Foreign Ministry

The upcoming launch of Power of Siberia gas pipeline will boost practical cooperation between Russia and China, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said on Monday at a press conference in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The upcoming launch of Power of Siberia gas pipeline will boost practical cooperation between Russia and China, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said on Monday at a press conference in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, are expected to hold a teleconference to launch the pipeline on December 2, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day.

"Indeed, in early December, the Chinese-Russian gas pipeline along the eastern route will begin work and will begin supplying Russian gas to China. [This] will become a new incentive for Chinese-Russian practical cooperation," the deputy minister said.

In late October, Russia's Gazprom said the pipeline had been filled with gas. The 2014 deal with China's CNPC envisages delivery of 1.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas annually.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Vladimir Putin October December Gas Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

2nd Al Dhafra Book Fair features the latest public ..

20 minutes ago

UNHCR Issues Urgent $10Mln Appeal for Victims of F ..

2 minutes ago

Accused shifted to Lahore for DNA involved in kill ..

2 minutes ago

Smartphone can help detect mental, physical stress ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister's Inspection Commission chairman ca ..

2 minutes ago

China's Hainan to promote NEV battery recycling

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.