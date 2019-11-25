Siberia Gas Pipeline Launch to Boost Practical China-Russia Cooperation - Foreign Ministry

The upcoming launch of Power of Siberia gas pipeline will boost practical cooperation between Russia and China, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said on Monday at a press conference in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, are expected to hold a teleconference to launch the pipeline on December 2, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day.

"Indeed, in early December, the Chinese-Russian gas pipeline along the eastern route will begin work and will begin supplying Russian gas to China. [This] will become a new incentive for Chinese-Russian practical cooperation," the deputy minister said.

In late October, Russia's Gazprom said the pipeline had been filled with gas. The 2014 deal with China's CNPC envisages delivery of 1.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas annually.