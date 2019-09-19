(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Southwest China's Sichuan Province saw imports and exports of commodities with Belt and Road countries totaling 802.8 billion yuan (113.3 billion U.S. dollars) from 2013 to July this year, local authorities said Wednesday

CHENGDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Southwest China's Sichuan Province saw imports and exports of commodities with Belt and Road countries totaling 802.8 billion Yuan (113.3 billion U.S. dollars) from 2013 to July this year, local authorities said Wednesday.

According to a news conference on the province's economic and social development and achievements, Sichuan's imports and exports of commodities with Belt and Road countries rose 13.5 percent to 98.31 billion yuan in the first seven months of this year, accounting for 27.

2 percent of the province's total commodity trade.

The total imports and exports of commodities of the province grew 16 percent in the first eight months of this year, 12.4 percentage points higher than that of the country.

The province's imports and exports of commodities totaled only 40 million U.S. Dollars in 1978, but the number soared to 90 billion U.S. dollars in 2018. The province now has over 5,000 foreign trade enterprises and exports more than 5,600 kinds of products.