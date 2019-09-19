UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sichuan's Commodity Trade With B&R Countries Exceeds 800 Bln Yuan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 05:35 PM

Sichuan's commodity trade with B&R countries exceeds 800 bln yuan

Southwest China's Sichuan Province saw imports and exports of commodities with Belt and Road countries totaling 802.8 billion yuan (113.3 billion U.S. dollars) from 2013 to July this year, local authorities said Wednesday

CHENGDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Southwest China's Sichuan Province saw imports and exports of commodities with Belt and Road countries totaling 802.8 billion Yuan (113.3 billion U.S. dollars) from 2013 to July this year, local authorities said Wednesday.

According to a news conference on the province's economic and social development and achievements, Sichuan's imports and exports of commodities with Belt and Road countries rose 13.5 percent to 98.31 billion yuan in the first seven months of this year, accounting for 27.

2 percent of the province's total commodity trade.

The total imports and exports of commodities of the province grew 16 percent in the first eight months of this year, 12.4 percentage points higher than that of the country.

The province's imports and exports of commodities totaled only 40 million U.S. Dollars in 1978, but the number soared to 90 billion U.S. dollars in 2018. The province now has over 5,000 foreign trade enterprises and exports more than 5,600 kinds of products.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports China Road July 2018 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Norway hikes interest rates

5 minutes ago

Rs 14m research project launched on 'miracle plant ..

2 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs150, traded at Rs 87,250 per to ..

2 minutes ago

Opening of Torkhum border 24/7 is goodwill gesture ..

2 minutes ago

NAB granted two-days transit remand of Khursheed S ..

5 minutes ago

Athlete Arshad Nadeem commits to qualify for 2020 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.