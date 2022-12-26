SIDB accords approval to set-up 4 new industrial parks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The Board of Directors (BoD) of the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has accorded approval to the establishment of four new industrial parks and the master plan of the board.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here the other day with Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM), Abdul Karim Khan in the chair, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The board has further directed the management of the SIDB to publicize plots in the Peshawar Industrial Park with immediate effect besides local, overseas investors should also be given the opportunity on a priority basis.

The board has also identified prioritized sectors for the establishment of units in the Peshawar Industrial Park that include agriculture, surgical, sports, carpet manufacturing, solar panel, mobile phone, auto-mobile and cycle manufacturing units.

During the meeting, the Special Assistant further directed the management of the SIDB to also ensure land acquisition for Small Industrial Park Peshawar and another 1250 Kanal land for Small Industrial Park Bannu near Kasho Bridge connected to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route as soon as possible.

The board has also granted approval to the establishment of industrial parks in Kurram Upper, Kurram Lower, and Dir Lower to promote industrialization in these areas to generate employment opportunities for the people at the local level and bring these deprived areas to par with other developed areas of the province.

The special assistant said that after a long period of six decades a new industrial estate is being established in Peshawar, which is a revolutionary step. The new industrial estate will not only attract investors rather will also generate employment opportunities for the locals.