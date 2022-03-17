SIDB acquires 1268 kanal land to establish industrial estate

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa formally acquired 1268 kanal land for establishment of new industrial estate at Zangali, Kohat Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa formally acquired 1268 kanal land for establishment of new industrial estate at Zangali, Kohat Road.

The new small industries estate is second project of the board initiated in Peshawar since 1962 will called SIDB Estate Peshawar-II. The initiative is part of the provincial government's endeavors for facilitation of industries and investment in the province, said a spokesman of the board here on Thursday.

On the directives of the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries & Investment, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher, the Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Mohammad Saleem, DMD Zulfikar Ali, Joint Directors Safdar Ali Abbas, Jamal Nasir and Sahibzada Nasim, took the land into possession with the assistance of local police.

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to avert any untoward incident.

The establishment of another estate for SMEs in Peshawar was long standing demand of the local industrialists and investors and the provincial government has started practical steps to accomplish that goal.

According to the Managing Director (MD) SIDB, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, the proposed industrial estate would be a specified industrial zone wherein about 15000 people will get employment.

Similarly, he said that a commercial plaza would also be constructed for industrialists and workers of the estate and steps would also be taken for their protection. Furthermore, he said that special routes would also be constructed to the estate. The government has planned the establishment of 800 industrial units in the estate.

The Board is making all-out efforts for the provision of all utilities including electricity, gas and water in the estate to make it operational in the shortest time period and bring socio-economic change in the lives of the people of Peshawar.

