SIDB approves establishment of new industrial estate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan has said that the establishment of a new small industrial estate has been approved to usher economic uplift in the province. He said that funds for this purpose would be released soon.

Talking to a representative delegation of the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Employees Union, he said a board level committee has been constituted for the development of wood sector that would prepare recommendations for the development of the sector soon.

The special assistant assured the delegation that their additional grievances will also be addressed saying the management of the board is already working for the purpose.

On this occasion, president SIDB Employees Union, Sahibzada Naseem Khan paid tributes to members of the Board of Directors (BoD) and management for approving revolutionary steps. He expressed the hope that the BOD will also plan for the housing society of the employees.

He said that SIDB is an autonomous body that receives no grant from government level, but it still growing and is on the path of further progress and development.