SIDB decides registration of estates' tenants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The Board of Directors (BOD) of Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) have decided the registration of tenants of factory owners of all small industrial estates of the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the board held here with Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan in the chair, said a spokesman of the board here on Friday.

Beside, the representatives of the industrialists associations of Peshawar, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Kohat and Abbottabad and representatives of the chambers of commerce also attended the meeting and after mutual consultations unanimously decided the registration of the tenants to collect their data.

The implementation of the decision has begun in Peshawar Industrial Estate and several industrialists have registered themselves so far.

The spokesman has said that 20% plot owners in industrial zones including Small Industrial Estate had rented out their plots in violation of the lease agreement and have divided each plot in several parts for the purpose. But, board was kept in darkness about their identity and businesses.

The provincial government has taken notice of the matter and has directed SIDB for collection of the data of these tenants while keeping in view of prevailing situation in the country to prevent any kind of unpleasant incident.

He said that the purpose of the registration of tenants and collect their data and then give them legal status. All owners have already been issued notice notices and made responsible for the registration of their tenants.