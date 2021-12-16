SIDB decides to activate Charsadda Industrial Estate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) has also decided to activate the Small Industries Estate Charsadda while practical steps have been taken to provide basic facilities to the industrialists, said a spokesman of the board here on Thursday.

The Board has also issued notices to 42 plot allottees for setting up regular industries. In the notice given to him, they have been given 15 days deadline for starting construction of their factories.

He said that the provincial government is making efforts to settle the industrial settlements in the province and provide employment to the people.

The management of the SIDB after reviewing the situation has issued final notices to 42 plot allottees for construction of factories. Electricity is available in Charsadda estate and steps are being taken for provision of other basic facilities like water supply and sanitation.

The board has also issued notices to 16 manufacturers in the state who have built in violation of the board's rules and regulations.