SIDB Decides To Take Action Against Defaulting Industrialists

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The Small Industries Development Board (SIFB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to take action against the defaulting industrialists for non-payment of arrears of over Rs.15 million in heads of utility bills and rental charges.

The decision has been taken in wake of the offering of cold shoulder to the repeated reminders for payment by the defaulting industrialists.

The board has also issued final notices to the factory owners asking them to make the payment as soon as possible otherwise the leases of their plots would be cancelled.

According to a spokesman, the defaulters are owing arrears in heads of utility bills and rental charges for which notices have been issued several times but the defaulters did not take them seriously.

The board had to take action against 30 such factories in Small Industries Estate Peshawar including Mohmand Flour Mills, Plot No. 20, 21, 22, 19 Sindh Arms Plot No. 33, Shaan Gas Tanwar Plot No. 19, Sarwar Steel Mill Plot No. 42,43, ZB Engineering Plot No.

114,116,118, Sarwar food Industries Plot No. 89, Shaheen Textile Industries Plot No. 41,43, Misbah-ud-Din Furniture Industries Plot 25,27,66,67, National Center for Electronics Plot No. 09,10, Haji Amir Alam Plot No. 70,71, Family Shows Plot No. 84,91, Majeed Gul Arms Plot No. 49,50 Style Furnace Echer Industries Plot No. 74, Para Chamkani Ice Factory Plot No. 66,67,68,69 Ali Plastic Industries 46 Muhammad Israr Plastic Industries Plot No. 60, Khattak Fabrics Plot No. 61,63, Ali Akbar Engineering Company Plot No. 18, Al-Fatah Book Agency Plot No. 15, Inam Chemical Industries Plot No. 120, Empower Enterprises Plot No. 41 Mukarram Textile. Shahid Textile, Osama Spices, Empower Footwear, Dost Mohammad Telecom Powder, Rehman Textile, Furnitures, Afridi General Engineering are among the remaining arrears while lists of defaulters of other industrial estates are being compiled.

On the instructions of the Managing Director (MD), the board has taken such action against defaulters for the first time, which has yielded 60% positive results from Peshawar.

