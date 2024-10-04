SIDB KP notifies Rs.36000 minimum wage

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa notified the payment of the minimum wages of Rs.36000/- to the daily-wages employees of the board on Friday.

Orders in this regard have been issued by the Managing Director (MD) SIDB Habib Ullah Arif on the request of a committee constituted on the request of the Employees Union.

Chairman of the committee was Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Nauman Fayyaz.

It said that beside the employees of the wood sector, the decision will also benefit 45 other employees of the board.

President SIDB Employees’ Union, Sahibzada Naseem Khan has expressed gratitude to the provincial government and management of the SIDB for increase in the monthly salary of the employees.