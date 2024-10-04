Open Menu

SIDB KP Notifies Rs.36000 Minimum Wage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 07:18 PM

SIDB KP notifies Rs.36000 minimum wage

Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa notified the payment of the minimum wages of Rs.36000/- to the daily-wages employees of the board on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa notified the payment of the minimum wages of Rs.36000/- to the daily-wages employees of the board on Friday.

Orders in this regard have been issued by the Managing Director (MD) SIDB Habib Ullah Arif on the request of a committee constituted on the request of the Employees Union.

Chairman of the committee was Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Nauman Fayyaz.

It said that beside the employees of the wood sector, the decision will also benefit 45 other employees of the board.

President SIDB Employees’ Union, Sahibzada Naseem Khan has expressed gratitude to the provincial government and management of the SIDB for increase in the monthly salary of the employees.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Recent Stories

Oil extends gains, jobs report lifts Wall Street

Oil extends gains, jobs report lifts Wall Street

40 seconds ago
 Livestock sector contributing greatly to stabilise ..

Livestock sector contributing greatly to stabilise economy: minister

52 seconds ago
 Traversaal.ai from Pakistan wins Meta APAC AI Acce ..

Traversaal.ai from Pakistan wins Meta APAC AI Accelerator Finals in Singapore

54 seconds ago
 Companies awarded rain-hit road construction contr ..

Companies awarded rain-hit road construction contracts asked to commence work: M ..

56 seconds ago
 Minister inaugurates Pakistan’s largest students ..

Minister inaugurates Pakistan’s largest students’ financial aid scheme

58 seconds ago
 National fastest competition on Oct 8

National fastest competition on Oct 8

14 minutes ago
US DCM explores Lahore’s rich, diverse culture o ..

US DCM explores Lahore’s rich, diverse culture on inaugural visit

14 minutes ago
 Gilani acknowledges invaluable contributions of te ..

Gilani acknowledges invaluable contributions of teachers to society

14 minutes ago
 Mauritius to hold legislative election on November ..

Mauritius to hold legislative election on November 10

14 minutes ago
 Afghan women can seek refugee status based on nati ..

Afghan women can seek refugee status based on nationality, gender: EU top court

14 minutes ago
 FDI rises by 55%, remittances up by 44%: Dr. Musad ..

FDI rises by 55%, remittances up by 44%: Dr. Musadik

18 minutes ago
 Revenge for Medvedev, Tsitsipas at Shanghai Master ..

Revenge for Medvedev, Tsitsipas at Shanghai Masters

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business