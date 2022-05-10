UrduPoint.com

SIDB Launches Steps For Marketing Of KP Products

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2022 | 07:34 PM

SIDB launches steps for marketing of KP products

Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started initiation of practical steps for marketing of the products of local arms market, carpets, furniture, marble & granite, handicrafts and gemstone in international market, said a press release issued here on Tuesday

According to Deputy Managing Director, Nauman Fayyaz, the board in collaboration with Pakistan Hunting & Sporting Arms Development Company (PHSADC) is organizing a three-day international Target & Outdoor Shooting sports (TOSS) Show in Pak-China Centre, Islamabad next month.

The exhibition will begin on June 11 and continue till June 12, 2022.

The aim of the show is to introduce the traditional arms manufacturing sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at international level. Not only domestic rather foreign investors would also be invited to the show. So the hunting and sporting arms manufactured in Darra Adamkhel would be exported to earn foreign exchange for the country.

A spokesman of the board said that formal practical steps have been initiated for holding the exhibition and the services of a private firm has also been hired for making arrangements for the purpose.

