UrduPoint.com

SIDB, PHSADC To Organize Exhibition Of Hunting, Sporting Arms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

SIDB, PHSADC to organize exhibition of hunting, sporting arms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :The Small Industries Development board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Pakistan Sporting and Hunting Arms Development Company (PSHADC) will organize an exhibition for the promotion and hunting and sporting arms.

The three-day exhibition would be held from June 10 to June 12 at Pak-China Friendship Center Islamabad under the registered brand name "Target Outdoor Shooting Show (TOSS) 2022, said a press release issued here Sunday.

Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) is an autonomous subservient body of Industries, Commerce and Technical education Department is mandated with organizing fairs, pavilions, sales and display of products of cottage and small industry of the province through its Act of 1972.

The event will provide an opportunity to local small arms clusters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dara Adam Khel, to display their products for promotion on national level.

The said exhibition will also enhance exposure of these industrial products and will provide B2B, B2C and D2C channels for the exhibitors and participants.

The exhibition is likely to attract a large number of foot-fall from business community, commercial attaches, foreign delegations and general public and will be a good source of promotion for business community.

The diplomats of different countries will also be invited to attend the exhibition. Being a resident and notable business personality of Dara Adam Khel, KP-SIDB will appreciate if you can extend hands for sponsorship/financial support in organizing the subject show.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Education Company June Sunday Commerce Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

8 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

17 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

17 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

17 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>