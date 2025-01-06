SIDB Seals 21 Illegal Shops At SIE Kohat Road
Published January 06, 2025
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) On the directives of the Managing Director (MD) Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Habib Ullah Arif, the officials of the board and local police sealed 21 illegal shops at Small Industrial Estate (SIE) Kohat Road here on Monday.
These shops were operating in contravention to industrial activities. Heavy cash penalties were also imposed the owners of the shops.
The shops were included grocers, show-rooms, bakers (tandoors), milk shops and confectioners. The owners of the factory which have had allowed these illegal shops were also fined.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of the Joint Director (Estate) Naseeruddin. Other members of the team were included Incharge SIE Peshawar Muhahid Maqsood, Deputy Director Engineer Zohaib Hassan while the office bearers of the CBA Union Haji Imtiaz, Adnan Gul, Mohammad Roze and other staff members also participated in the operation.
Local police were also deployed to prevent the any unpleasant incident.
According to a spokesman of the Board, a formal commercial building has been constructed to facilitate the workers, which would be operationalise soon.
