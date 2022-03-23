(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial government has planned the establishment of 19 new industrial estates under the auspices of the Small Industries Development board to generate employment opportunities at local level.

According to a press released issued here on Wednesday, this was stated by Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Focal Person for Investment, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher on the occasion of inaugurating seven industrial units in Small Industries Estate, Kohat.

The Special Assistant said that the role of educational institutions is inevitable in industrial development. He said that educational institutions have research based reports regarding decay and development of industries that could be utilized.

The Commissioner Kohat, Javed Marwat, Managing Director (MD) Small Industries Development Board (SIDB), Syed Zafar Ali Shah, MPA Ziaullah Bangash, president Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Rasheed Paracha, industrialists Younas Khattak were also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner Kohat, Javed Marwat urged on local investors to make investment in their own district to usher socio-economic uplift in the area.

Similarly, MD SIDB, Syed Zafar Ali Shah said that on the directives of the provincial government, steps were being taken for industrial development and said that Kohat Industrial Estate has been revived within a short period of four months.

He further said that basic facilities like water, electricity and gas were being provided to industrialists, which are inevitable for industrial growth.