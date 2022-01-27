SIDB to market products of local manufacturers at world level: MD

Managing Director (MD) of Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Zafar Ali Shah has said that the products manufactured by the local industrial units would be marketed at international level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Managing Director (MD) of Small Industries Development board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Zafar Ali Shah has said that the products manufactured by the local industrial units would be marketed at international level.

Talking to a representative delegation of the Small Industrial Estate Association here on Thursday, he said that on the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries & Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan the products of the local manufacturers were being marketed through digital marketing.

The delegation consisted of Maqsood Anwar Pervez, Hakim Abdul Waheed, Mohammad Sohail, Toor Gul, Mohammad Shakil, Mansoor Ahmad, Haroon Shafiq, Abdullah Jan, Haji Habibullah and Mohammad Shahkar Awan.

He said steps for the purpose have been initiated and in this connection, hunting & sporting arms, gemstones, handicrafts and marble have been marketed at international level at Dubai Expo.

He said that soon a similar kind of exhibition would also be organized at Islamabad, whose objectives are to highlight the products of the hunting and sports arms manufacturing cluster, beside allocation of special plot allocation quota for them in the industrial estates to attract foreign investors for investment in the province.

The MD SIDB said that the installation of new feeder for provision of uninterrupted electricity to industrialists would be completed soon.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah said that all out efforts were being made for provision of maximum facilities to investors that had started bearing positive results. He said that the government is keen to provide maximum investment opportunities to investors.

On this occasion, he also pledged to arrange a meeting with Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud and SSP Operation Peshawar to resolve problems faced by the arms manufacturers.