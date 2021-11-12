SIDB to promote SMEs to increase economic growth

Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pukhtunkhwa has decided the promotion of small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and cottage industry (cluster) to increase economic growth and generate employment opportunities by collecting cluster data

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Small Industries Development board (SIDB) Khyber Pukhtunkhwa has decided the promotion of small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and cottage industry (cluster) to increase economic growth and generate employment opportunities by collecting cluster data.

The task of formulating recommendations for the purpose has been entrusted to the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB), said a press release issued here on Friday.

In this regard, the Managing Director (MD) SIDB, Syed Zafar Ali Shah met a representative delegation of Charsadda Chappal Association led by its President, Malik Waheed.

Deputy Managing Director, Noman Fayaz and Deputy Managing Director Sahibzada Zulfiqar Ali were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the delegation, the Managing Director, Syed Zafar Ali Shah briefed them about the government's cluster development programme and also decided to form a committee consisting of SIDB and other officials including representatives of Chappal Association. The committee will formulate recommendations for the solution of the problems facing the people.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah said that the government is making all out efforts to turn traditional footwear of Charsadda into a formal industry. He said that the provision of interest-free soft loans and product marketing is their top priority.