SIDB's Capacity Building Atop Priority List: Adnan Jalil

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023

SIDB's capacity building atop priority list: Adnan Jalil

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Industry, Commerce and Technical education, Mohammad Adnan Jalil has said that capacity building of the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Peshawar to provide the best services for the promotion of small industries atop his priorities.

Talking to a delegation of the employees of SIDB here in his office on Friday, he said that he is making all-out efforts for the facilitation and management of small industries and assured that for this purpose, he will provide full support to solve the genuine problems of SIDB employees.

The delegation was comprised of the Employees Association, Adnan Gul, Senior Vice President Haji Imtiaz and other officials.

The delegation presented various proposals including resolving the cases of promotions, rehabilitating the closed centres of the board and taking possible steps to appoint Managing Director (MD) to the vacant post as soon as possible and in this regard assured their full support.

The provincial minister said that SIDB is an important organization in the province for the promotion of small industries, which is his priority to provide quality and improved services.

He said that woodworking centres and Pak-German are state-of-the-art subsidiaries of the board for manufacturing quality furniture. However, he stressed the need for further capacity building of these subsidiaries of the board.

The provincial minister assured that he in the capacity of the minister will leave no stone unturned in the resolution of the problems of employees. However, he also urged the employees to perform their duties with honesty for the salvation and stability of the organization.

