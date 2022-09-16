Siemens Confirmed Nord Tream Trubines Out of Service - Putin

The Siemens company has confirmed that turbines of the Nord Stream pipeline are out of service, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

"They saw and recorded it. They put their signatures under the act. It (the turbine) is necessary to repair, it is impossible to operate," Putin told a press conference.