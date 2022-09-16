UrduPoint.com

Siemens Confirmed Nord Tream Trubines Out Of Service - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Siemens Confirmed Nord Tream Trubines Out of Service - Putin

The Siemens company has confirmed that turbines of the Nord Stream pipeline are out of service, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The Siemens company has confirmed that turbines of the Nord Stream pipeline are out of service, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"They saw and recorded it. They put their signatures under the act. It (the turbine) is necessary to repair, it is impossible to operate," Putin told a press conference.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Nord Vladimir Putin Siemens

Recent Stories

Recent floods, surge in int'l prices caused high i ..

Recent floods, surge in int'l prices caused high inflation: Ayesha tells NA body ..

18 seconds ago
 Arctic Council Looks Forward to Cooperating With R ..

Arctic Council Looks Forward to Cooperating With Russia When It Changes Behavior ..

1 minute ago
 Half centuries from Qasim, Shoaib keeps Central Pu ..

Half centuries from Qasim, Shoaib keeps Central Punjab's hopes alive

1 minute ago
 New king appears at ease as figurehead of multi-fa ..

New king appears at ease as figurehead of multi-faith UK

2 minutes ago
 Meeting of Affiliation Committee of University hel ..

Meeting of Affiliation Committee of University held at University of Turbat

5 minutes ago
 Putin Says Will Meet With Uzbek President on Frida ..

Putin Says Will Meet With Uzbek President on Friday Evening

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.