Siemens Has Nowhere to Repair Nord Stream Turbines - Gazprom CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Siemens has almost no capabilities to provide regular overhauls of gas pumping units for the Nord Stream pipeline, it has nowhere to carry them out, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said.

"Today, Siemens has almost no opportunity to provide regular overhauls of our gas pumping units. Siemens simply has nowhere to carry out these works," Miller said on the air of the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.