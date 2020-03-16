Germany's Siemens and Kazancompressormash, the leading Russian manufacturer of compressor equipment and part of the HMS Group, have signed a contract with Russia's Novatek gas producer on supplying gas turbines and compressor equipment worth about 130 million euros (nearly $145 million) for the Obskiy LNG project, the Russian Kommersant daily newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Germany's Siemens and Kazancompressormash, the leading Russian manufacturer of compressor equipment and part of the HMS Group, have signed a contract with Russia's Novatek gas producer on supplying gas turbines and compressor equipment worth about 130 million Euros (nearly $145 million) for the Obskiy LNG project, the Russian Kommersant daily newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Siemens is set to supply seven SGT-700 turbines to two units of the Obskiy LNG plant. The HMS will install 10 compressors capable of operating at low temperatures in 2021.

Novatek will pay for maintenance of the equipment for 20-25 years, the newspaper reported.

Apart from that, the ZiO-Podolsk engineering plant, which is a Rosatom structure, will supply cryogenic heat exchangers for Novatek's project, according to the sources.

Rosatom has confirmed to the newspaper its participation. Meanwhile, Novatek, the HMS Group and Siemens refused to comment on the matter.

Novatek plans to launch the first production train of the Obskiy LNG plant in late 2022-early 2023. It will consist of three liquefaction trains at 1.6 million tonnes per each unit. The project will use a modified version of the company's Arctic Cascade liquefaction technology and use the hydrocarbon resource base of the West Seyakhinsky and Verkhnetiuteysky fields.