Sierra Leone Wins Breeders' Cup Classic After Derby Disappointment
Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Sierra Leone rallied past Fierceness in the final stretch to win the $7 million Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday, expunging the memory of Kentucky Derby disappointment.
The colt trained by Chad Brown had been pipped at the wire by Mystik Dan at Churchill Downs in May, but finished off his three-year-old season in style at Del Mar in California.
"The Kentucky Derby was a tough moment for everybody involved because you never know when you're going to get there again," Brown said. "For him to redeem himself and close out the year as probably the best three-year-old in a very deep division, I couldn't be more happy for this horse.
"He really deserves it."
Japan's Forever Young was third while European hopeful City of Troy struggled in his first race on dirt and left Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien still seeking a Classic win after 18 attempts.
Japanese hope Derma Sotogake took the early lead shadowed by Forever Young as they set a blazing pace.
Fierceness, trained by Todd Pletcher and winner of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last year, went off as the betting favorite and was piloted to the front by jockey John Velazquez in the final turn.
But Sierra Leone, ridden by Flavien Prat, broke from the pack to secure his first win since the Blue Grass Stakes in April.
Prat said the fast pace benefitted his mount.
"When I rode him (before), we never had pace," Prat said. "He comes from behind, so he never had a chance. Today the pace was good and he was able to show his talent."
