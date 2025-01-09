SIEs Swat, Dir to usher industrial development in region: SACM

Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher has stated that the proposed new projects of Small Industrial Estates (SIEs) in Swat and Lower Dir would usher industrial development in the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher has stated that the proposed new projects of Small Industrial Estates (SIEs) in Swat and Lower Dir would usher industrial development in the area.

He expressed these views during a meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce and Technical education here on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by the committee's chairman and Member of Provincial Assembly Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, and attended by Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai, Members of Provincial Assembly from Swat, Akhtar Khan, Sultan Room and Sharaft Ali, along with other members, including Samiullah, Asif Khan, Sher Ali Afridi, Ali Shah, Secretary of Planning and Development Shahid Ullah Khan, Special Secretary of Industries Anwar Khan, MD SIDB Habib Ullah Arif, Deputy Commissioner of Swat Shehzad Mahboob, officials from the Departments of Finance, Law, Elementary and Secondary Education, and Industries, as well as officials from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company, Directorate General (DG) Industries, Accountant General’s Office, and representatives of the Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The committee was briefed on the details of the existing and proposed new development projects of the SIDB and the obstacles in their way. The committee members also shared their opinions, and several decisions were made in this regard. Similarly, relevant departments also presented their positions on their responsibilities.

The committee was informed about the notices issued regarding plots and other means in industrial estates across the province by SIDB.

Regarding the establishment of a Small Industrial Estate in Swat, a joint meeting will be convened with all the Members of National and Provincial Assemblies from the area, Chamber representatives, and SIDB officials.

The Deputy Commissioner of Swat was instructed to arrange this meeting to achieve a consensus on an appropriate location for the estate. The committee granted a 15-day deadline for this.

It was decided that in the next meeting, all members of the assembly from Lower Dir would be invited to discuss and resolve obstacles to establish a Small Industrial Estate in that district, which will help to consolidate the scattered industrial businesses in the area into one location.

The committee directed that a report from various organizations regarding the establishment of an industrial estate in Swabi be presented at the next meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant said that a plan also includes the fulfillment of energy requirements to these new proposed industrial estates with the province own generated electricity through local corridors, which will lead to economic growth through industrialization.

He also mentioned that the proposed new industrial estate project in Bara, Khyber District, would be an important step for the development of small and medium enterprises in the area.

The Special Assistant directed the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) to work on reasonable proposals to resolve some financial issues related to compensation for the Mardan III Industrial Estate.

He appreciated the department’s efforts in addressing the obstacles to the establishment of an industrial estate in North Waziristan.

The proposed project in North Waziristan, for which funds have been released but there is a land dispute between two parties, was also discussed. The department's efforts were praised and it was assured that a progress report on this issue would be presented in the next meeting.

Regarding the electricity supply to the industrial estate connected to the Akram Durrani College feeder in Bannu, a mutual meeting between the board, relevant departments, and college officials will be held to develop a clear roadmap for the committee on how to proceed. On the committee's request, officials from the University of Technology welcomed the idea of a possible visit to the university.

The Chairman also instructed that in the next meeting, a briefing should be provided regarding the details of plots and the auction process in the Risalpur and Nowshera Industrial Estates.

APP/aqk