SIFC Body Directs To Fast Track Ongoing Consultant Support In Various Sectors
Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 11:50 PM
The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) convened the 11th meeting of its Executive Committee on Wednesday that gave directions to fast track the ongoing consultant support and to provide a comprehensive pipeline of investable projects to realize the sovereign commitments made by friendly countries
The meeting was held to review progress on various aspects and projects under key sectors of SIFC which was chaired by the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and attended by concerned Federal Ministers, Federal Secretaries, Provincial Chief Secretaries and high-level government officials, said a news release.
The relevant ministries presented progress on various projects, being steered through the forum of SIFC, and gave comprehensive plans to fast track various matters.
The Committee developed consensus on major sectoral aspects and directions were given to expedite the matters through policy level initiatives and stake-holders consultation.
The Committee reviewed the progress of consultancy support to ministries and departments through global consultants, effort being steered from the platform of SIFC.
