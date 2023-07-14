Open Menu

SIFC Executive Committee Holds First Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 12:30 AM

SIFC Executive Committee holds first meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Executive Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Thursday held its first meeting which took a holistic overview of various initiatives being executed under the council and their implementation progress.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal presided over the meeting of the SIFC, established at the Prime Minister Secretariat, a news release said.

The meeting was attended by relevant Federal and provincial ministers besides concerned high-ranking civil and military officials.

