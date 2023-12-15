Open Menu

SIFC Holds 2nd Session Of 7th Executive Committee Meeting

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 11:50 PM

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) resumed the 2nd session of its 7th Executive Committee Meeting on Friday and deliberated on the agendas of remaining ministries that were left during its first session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) resumed the 2nd session of its 7th Executive Committee Meeting on Friday and deliberated on the agendas of remaining ministries that were left during its first session.

According to the press statement issued here, the meeting was chaired by the Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives and was attended by concerned Federal and Provincial Ministers and high-level government officials.

According to the statement, the relevant ministries presented progress on sectoral projects and gave plans to steer various policy initiatives under the SIFC forum.

The committee reviewed the ongoing efforts and stressed the operationalization of approved initiatives/ projects under a timed framework.

The ministries were briefed about the government’s integral capabilities to help them prepare bankable feasibilities to be broached with investors.

The committee undertook exhaustive discussion for developing consensus on cross-sector aspects and recommended certain policy measures to further improve the investment climate.

