SIFC Installs 150MW Solar Power Plant In Sukkur

The solar plant will help ensure uninterrupted power supply to the local residents.

SUKKUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2024) Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in partnership with a solar company Scatec has installed one hundred and fifty megawatts solar power plant in Sukkur.

This public-private partnership project will play an active role in generating clean energy as well as mitigating global climate change.