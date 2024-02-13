SIFC Installs 150MW Solar Power Plant In Sukkur , , , , ,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 13, 2024 | 12:17 PM
SUKKUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2024) Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in partnership with a solar company Scatec has installed one hundred and fifty megawatts solar power plant in Sukkur.
The solar plant will help ensure uninterrupted power supply to the local residents.
This public-private partnership project will play an active role in generating clean energy as well as mitigating global climate change.
