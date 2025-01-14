SIFC, P3A Sign MoU To Boost ‘Invest Pakistan’ Project
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 11:04 PM
The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) here on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration on the development of the “Invest Pakistan” project
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) here on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration on the development of the “Invest Pakistan” project.
The MoU would help in fostering sustainable economic growth and attracting foreign direct investment, according to a press release.
The MoU was signed by Jamil Ahmad Qureshi, Secretary SIFC, and Malik Ahmad Khan, CEO of P3A, marking a milestone in Pakistan's ongoing efforts to streamline investment processes and strengthen its investment outreach globally.
The “Invest Pakistan” project, approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on June 26, 2024, is a flagship initiative aimed at transforming Pakistan into a preferred destination for global investors.
As the executing agency, SIFC will work in close partnership with P3A to design and implement a dynamic hiring process that ensures the recruitment of highly skilled professionals essential for the project’s success.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary SIFC Jamil Ahmad Qureshi emphasized the importance of attracting top talent to drive Pakistan’s investment agenda.
“This collaboration with P3A will help us build a strong pool of technical specialists who will play a pivotal role in identifying and targeting potential investors to promote investment opportunities in Pakistan,” he stated.
Malik Ahmad Khan, CEO of P3A, highlighted the significance of a robust human resources framework in executing large-scale development projects.
“P3A has successfully formulated and implemented its HR framework to ensure merit-based hiring. We are committed to supporting SIFC in attracting quality human resources for the ‘Invest Pakistan’ project, which is crucial for Pakistan’s economic transformation,” he said.
This partnership aims to strengthen Pakistan’s investment climate by leveraging public-private synergies to create an enabling environment for investors. The “Invest Pakistan” project will serve as a one-stop platform for potential investors, offering them streamlined processes, expert facilitation, and strategic insights to explore and capitalize on opportunities in Pakistan’s diverse sectors.
The MoU signifies a shared commitment to driving economic growth and promoting Pakistan as a competitive global investment destination, the press release added.
Both organizations expressed confidence that this partnership will contribute to achieving the country's vision of economic prosperity and sustainable development through enhanced investment facilitation, it added.
Recent Stories
SIFC, P3A sign MoU to boost ‘Invest Pakistan’ project
Mock exercise conducted at Multan Cricket Stadium ahead of Pakistan-West Indies ..
Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development projects in Nawabshah district
WASA creates awareness regarding dengue preventive measures
DC visits free medical camp of TVI in Chaman
Dozens booked for assaulting officials during anti encroachment operation
Sindh Govt's PPP model to strengthen national economy: Bilawal
People involved in corruption, Anti-Terrorist Acts can’t be set free through e ..
CPO directs to launch crackdown against criminals
Sharjeel stresses need of adhering traffic rules to reduce accidents ratio
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends best wishes to M Zameer on h ..
Boy molested, suspect held
More Stories From Business
-
SIFC, P3A sign MoU to boost ‘Invest Pakistan’ project14 seconds ago
-
Early cotton cultivation on 3m acres to maximize production: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Comm ..22 minutes ago
-
Ahsan chairs meeting on Gwadar Ports’ effective operationalization3 hours ago
-
NBP various branches being converted into Islamic mode: Ali Pervaiz3 hours ago
-
AI-powered future: National Taskforce sets roadmap for sectoral transformation, national development3 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan ambassador stresses need to enhance trade ties between both countries4 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs1,400 per tola4 hours ago
-
Petrol price likely to be increased in local markets7 hours ago
-
Asian markets mixed as traders eye US inflation data, earnings4 hours ago
-
Pakistan to issue Panda bond by June: Finance Minister11 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 202514 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 202514 hours ago