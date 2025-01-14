SIFC, P3A sign MoU to boost ‘Invest Pakistan’ project

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) here on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration on the development of the “Invest Pakistan” project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) here on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration on the development of the “Invest Pakistan” project.

The MoU would help in fostering sustainable economic growth and attracting foreign direct investment, according to a press release.

The MoU was signed by Jamil Ahmad Qureshi, Secretary SIFC, and Malik Ahmad Khan, CEO of P3A, marking a milestone in Pakistan's ongoing efforts to streamline investment processes and strengthen its investment outreach globally.

The “Invest Pakistan” project, approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on June 26, 2024, is a flagship initiative aimed at transforming Pakistan into a preferred destination for global investors.

As the executing agency, SIFC will work in close partnership with P3A to design and implement a dynamic hiring process that ensures the recruitment of highly skilled professionals essential for the project’s success.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary SIFC Jamil Ahmad Qureshi emphasized the importance of attracting top talent to drive Pakistan’s investment agenda.

“This collaboration with P3A will help us build a strong pool of technical specialists who will play a pivotal role in identifying and targeting potential investors to promote investment opportunities in Pakistan,” he stated.

Malik Ahmad Khan, CEO of P3A, highlighted the significance of a robust human resources framework in executing large-scale development projects.

“P3A has successfully formulated and implemented its HR framework to ensure merit-based hiring. We are committed to supporting SIFC in attracting quality human resources for the ‘Invest Pakistan’ project, which is crucial for Pakistan’s economic transformation,” he said.

This partnership aims to strengthen Pakistan’s investment climate by leveraging public-private synergies to create an enabling environment for investors. The “Invest Pakistan” project will serve as a one-stop platform for potential investors, offering them streamlined processes, expert facilitation, and strategic insights to explore and capitalize on opportunities in Pakistan’s diverse sectors.

The MoU signifies a shared commitment to driving economic growth and promoting Pakistan as a competitive global investment destination, the press release added.

Both organizations expressed confidence that this partnership will contribute to achieving the country's vision of economic prosperity and sustainable development through enhanced investment facilitation, it added.