SIFC Playing Pivotal Role To Exploit Country's Mineral Potential

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 09, 2024 | 11:54 AM

The establishment of Mines and Minerals Division at the federal level has been fast-tracked to harness the potential of mining.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2024) Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is playing a pivotal role to exploit the country's mineral potential.

The establishment of Mines and Minerals Division at the Federal level has been fast-tracked to harness the potential of mining.

The division will help in revitalizing the mineral sector by harmonizing mineral policies and regulations across the country. The federal and provincial coordination will facilitate domestic and foreign investment

Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation has started executing an agreement with an American company for the export of pink salt.

