SIFC Reviews Existing Level Of Collaboration, Approves Initiatives To Be Broached With Friendly Countries

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 24, 2023 | 10:29 PM

The meeting has been chaired by the Prime Minister and attended by the Chief of Army Staff, ministers and high level government officials.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2023) A special session of Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council was held in Islamabad today to foster strategic partnerships with friendly countries.

The Committee reviewed the existing level of collaboration and unanimously approved various initiatives to be broached with friendly countries and directed to fast-track implementation of various projects conceived under these initiatives.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of concerned ministries for identifying prospective areas of collaboration and directed all stakeholders for realisation of envisioned long-term economic dividends.

The Army Chief assured unwavering resolve of Pakistan Army to support economic initiatives being undertaken by Government.

