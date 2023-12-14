Open Menu

SIFC Reviews Progress Of Policy Initiatives, Key Sector Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2023 | 07:13 PM

SIFC reviews progress of policy initiatives, key sector projects

Executive Committee for Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Thursday began its two-day meeting to review the progress of various policy-level initiatives and projects in the key sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Executive Committee for Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Thursday began its two-day meeting to review the progress of various policy-level initiatives and projects in the key sectors.

The meeting, chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed, was attended by Federal and Provincial Ministers concerned, besides high-level government officials, a news release said.

On the inaugural day, the ministries concerned presented progress on various projects and related aspects, recommending various measures for further improving the business and investment climate.

The committee appreciated the overall progress in various sectors and level of economic engagements with friendly countries, especially the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and Agreements with the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait.

The committee directed ministries concerned to expedite the work on bankable projects for translating these commitments into realities.

It reviewed systemic issues related to the actualization of various economic zones and deliberated upon various measures to revamp the industrial development regime at the national level.

The ongoing privatisation process of State Owned Enterprises (SOE) was reviewed by the committee, and the stakeholders were directed to expedite the processes in line with the envisaged time-frame.

The committee formally launched a business and investment-friendly SIFC Visa facility, an important milestone in creating an enabling environment for foreign investors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Privatisation Kuwait Progress United Arab Emirates Visa Government

Recent Stories

DC directs ACs to implement sale of sugar at fixed ..

DC directs ACs to implement sale of sugar at fixed price

24 seconds ago
 Two security guards suffocated to death in Nathiag ..

Two security guards suffocated to death in Nathiagali hotel

25 seconds ago
 Dr Nadeem visits King Hamad University of Nursing

Dr Nadeem visits King Hamad University of Nursing

27 seconds ago
 5 drug dealers arrested, over 4.5 kg hashish seize ..

5 drug dealers arrested, over 4.5 kg hashish seized

28 seconds ago
 Two persons die after truck overturned

Two persons die after truck overturned

30 seconds ago
 BoE pauses, ECB tipped to follow as rate cut press ..

BoE pauses, ECB tipped to follow as rate cut pressure mounts

11 minutes ago
PM reaffirms Pakistan's support to Kashmiris; reje ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's support to Kashmiris; rejects Indian SC verdict as polit ..

9 minutes ago
 Sindh govt focuses on eradication of GBV, welfare ..

Sindh govt focuses on eradication of GBV, welfare of women: Sindh Caretaker Mini ..

9 minutes ago
 Khuli Kuthchery held in Union Council Boi

Khuli Kuthchery held in Union Council Boi

9 minutes ago
 Robust national maritime sector provides foundatio ..

Robust national maritime sector provides foundation for sustainable economic fut ..

9 minutes ago
 Sale of mobile SIMs banned in streets, residential ..

Sale of mobile SIMs banned in streets, residential areas

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $12 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $12.2 billion

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business