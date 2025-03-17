Open Menu

SIFC Reviews Progress On Various Projects, Directs To Expedite Pending Cross-sectoral Matters

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 10:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Executive Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council on Monday reviewed progress on various aspects and projects under key sectors of SIFC.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal and attended by concerned Federal Ministers, National Coordinator SIFC, Federal and Provincial Secretaries besides high-level government officials, a news release said.

The ministries presented progress on various projects and policy level initiatives, being steered through the platform of SIFC, and gave comprehensive plans for fast tracking various related matters.

The committee discussed and developed consensus on major policy aspects concerning key sectors including Connectivity & Infrastructure, Oil & Gas and Ports & Maritime.

The committee reviewed the progress and gave directions for swift implementation of key motorway and highways projects in Balochistan,

Punjab and Sindh (especially connecting the ports), utilising private sector investments through public-private partnerships, plugging major gaps in road connectivity to support economic activities in the country.

It gave directions to expedite various pending cross-sectoral matters through policy level initiatives and stakeholders’

consultation, utilising the forum of SIFC.

