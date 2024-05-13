Open Menu

SIFC Takes Various Steps To Curb Smuggling, Tax Evasion

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 13, 2024 | 01:16 PM

SIFC takes various steps to curb smuggling, tax evasion

Pakistan is losing trillions of rupees in taxes annually due to smuggling, tax evasion, counterfeiting and illegal trade.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2024) Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Monday took various steps to curb smuggling and tax evasion.

According to a report by Action and Counter Illicit Trade Alliance (ACT) Pakistan is losing trillions of rupees in taxes annually due to smuggling, tax evasion, counterfeiting and illegal trade.

To cope with these challenges, track and trace systems have been put in place to prevent smuggling of cement, tobacco, fertilizer and sugar. The track and trace system will gradually be installed in other industries as well to bring them under government supervision.

These measures are aimed at curbing illegal trading activities, increasing revenue, transparency and increasing investor confidence.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Alliance Government

Recent Stories

PM directs to use technology for making wheat proc ..

PM directs to use technology for making wheat procurement process transparent

41 minutes ago
 Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

2 hours ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian M ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

5 hours ago
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

22 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

22 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

22 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business