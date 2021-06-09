Significant operational achievements made by KPT in last five months

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has made significant operational achievements during last five months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has made significant operational achievements during last five months.

According to details released by KPT, the achievements were include Dredger named Ali has made operational for the first time since 2014.

The new overhead bridge on Keamari road was non-Moperational since 2019, was now repaired and being made operational that will reduce traffic congestion.

Berth 4 has been repaired enhancing wet and dry charges. Craters/ potholes at Keamari road were also filled to prevent accidents and inconvenience of commuters and port users.

Over 16,000 mangrove saplings have been planted and plantation is still going on. For the first time, recruitment of women in the port security force is taking place in order to introduce gender parity.

A Day Care Center for female employees was also set up at KPT.

Two modern fire tenders to cater to the city fire incidents, donated by Governor Sindh also included in KPT fire fleet.

Making KPT accessible and create awareness of the maritime economy, in line with Prime Minister's vision of Blue Economy, official social media platforms were launched and public feedback encouraged aiming to promote transparency.

Over100 disciplinary cases were also finalized and for the first time land evaluators being engaged to re-assess the value of real estate owned by KPT to maximize rental income.

Monthly medical camps were also organized by KPT at Baba and Bhit Islands as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).