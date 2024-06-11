Open Menu

Significant Progress Made In Achieving Macroeconomic Stability: Finance Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Significant progress made in achieving macroeconomic stability: Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that despite challenges, the country had made significant progress in achieving macroeconomic stability, with a remarkable 30 percent growth in revenue collection, a reduced current account deficit, reduction in inflation and a stable Currency.

Addressing a press conference at the launching ceremony of Economic Survey of Pakistan 2023-24, the minister said, this situation indicated a remarkable turnaround from a precarious economic situation, characterized by a 0.

2% GDP contraction, 29% rupee depreciation, and a shrinking foreign exchange reserves, which had declined to just two weeks' worth of import cover.

He said, despite challenges in the large-scale manufacturing (LSM) sector due to interest rates and energy issues, the country's GDP growth had found a silver-lining in the agriculture sector, which had been boosted by bumper crops.

He said, the agriculture and the dairy and livestock sector were expected to remain a key driver of growth in the years to come.

