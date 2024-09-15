Significant Reduction In Solar Panels Prices
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The rates of solar panels have shown a decline lately, as the price of five to fifteen kilowatt systems has recorded a decrease of Rs 200,000, to 300,000.
Sources told APP that for five kilowatt system, the price has been fixed at Rs.
650,000, while for the seven kilowatt system, the price has been fixed at Rs. 725,000. Similarly, the price has been set at Rs 950,000 for 10 kW system, Rs 1,100,000 for 12 kW system, and Rs 1,250,000 for 15 kW system.
Sources said these prices have been fixed for the on-grid system, but for the hybrid system, additional cost of batteries would have to be paid.
