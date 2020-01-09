UrduPoint.com
Significant Reduction Of Taxes On Import Of Smart Phones: Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR)

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 01:38 PM

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a clarification on the news item published in a section of the press regarding Government's Digital Pakistan Initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a clarification on the news item published in a section of the press regarding Government's Digital Pakistan Initiative.

"FBR has clarified that according to Government's Digital Pakistan Initiative, Sales Tax and Income Tax at import stage has been drastically reduced in case of smart phones of Rs15,000 or below," said an FBR statement issued here.

It said that the government however was cognizant of the fact that local manufacturers might need some protection to provide them a level-playing field in the market and encourage local manufacturing of smart phones in Pakistan.

In this regard, a committee under the leadership of Adviser for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Productions and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has been already working.

Final decision in this regard would be taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) after consulting all the stakeholders, the statement added.

