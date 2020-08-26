Signs of economic recovery start to unfold: MEI outlook

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Based on current economic, fiscal, monetary and exchange rate policies and on prospects for the international environment, economic activity is expected to rebound strongly within the first quarter (Q1) of current fiscal year (2021), according to Monthly Economic Update and Outlook released by the finance ministry here Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ):Based on current economic, fiscal, monetary and exchange rate policies and on prospects for the international environment, economic activity is expected to rebound strongly within the first quarter (Q1) of current fiscal year (2021), according to Monthly Economic Update and Outlook released by the finance ministry here Wednesday.

"This implies that, given current information, economic activity in Q1 of FY2021 would recover at least around the level observed in Q1 of FY2020," says the Monthly Economic Indicator (MEI) for August 2020.

Likewise, for the trade balance on goods and services, it is expected that it would converge to the level seen in the first three months of the previous fiscal year and would therefore be manageable in terms of its financing.

Furthermore, on year-on-year (YoY) basis, inflation is expected to stabilize in the first quarter of the current fiscal year based on current information and in absence of unexpected shocks or policy measures, at around current levels.

The report highlighted that with the start of the new fiscal year, signs of economic recovery had started to unfold as is evident from macroeconomic data, the finance ministry.

The economic recession, following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, was coming to the end, adding that based on high frequency indicators, summarized in the Monthly MEI, economic growth has resumed in June and July 2020.

Highlighting the performance of various economic sectors, it said the Large-Sector Manufacturing (LSM) has started to rebound after the damage inflicted by COVID-19 outbreak. The monthly snapshot of manufacturing activity indicated 16.8 percent growth in June FY 2020 The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation in July was recorded at 9.3 percent and on month-on-month basis, inflation registered 2.5 percent in July over June. The spike in the CPI during the month of July 2020 was on account of an increasing trend in the prices of perishable items.

However, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended on August 13, 2020 decreased by 0.22 percent. Last week it was also decreased by 0.06 percent. If compare it with the corresponding week of last year, SPI tames down to single digit i.e. 7.0 percent; however, it was 10.0 percent two weeks before.

The overall fiscal deficit stood at 8.1 percent of GDP in FY 2020 against 9.1 percent of GDP recorded in the previous year. The fiscal deficit has been contained due to the significant rise in total revenues (28 percent) that outpaced the growth in total expenditures (16 percent).

The tax collection by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) grew by 4.

7 percent to reach Rs 290.5 billion in the month of July, FY2021 against Rs 277.3 billion in the comparable period of FY2020. A gradual pickup in economic activity and FBR's various administrative measures helped the cause. Encouragingly, tax collection has exceeded the target of Rs 243 billion set for the month of July, FY2021.

During the period from July 1st to August 7 FY2021, money supply (M2) witnessed contraction of Rs 224.5 billion (negative growth of 1.1 percent) compared with contraction of Rs 172.8 billion (negative growth of 1.0 percent) last year. The contraction in money supply is largely attributed to decline in the Net Domestic Assets (NDA).

During July FY2021, current account posted a surplus of $ 424 million (1.9 percent of GDP) against a deficit of $ 613 million last year (2.8 percent of GDP). The exports declined by 14.6 percent to $ 1.9 billion ($ 2.2 billion last year) during July FY2021. However, on month on month exports increased by 19.7 percent to $ 1.9 billion during July FY2021 ($1.6 billion in June 2020).

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) increased by 61 percent and reached to $ 114.3 million during July FY 2021 as compared to $ 71.1 million last year. The inflows of FDI reached to $169.1 million during July FY 2021 compared to $165.1 million last year, with a growth of 2.4 percent.

During July 2020, remittances rose to $ 2768.1 million against $ 2027.9 million last year, with a growth of 36.5 percent. This is the highest ever level of remittances in a single month in Pakistan.

Pakistan's total liquid foreign exchange reserves increased to $ 19.6 billion by the end of July 2020, up by $ 4.5 billion over end-July 2019. The breakup of reserves accumulation in July 2020 shows that the SBP's reserves stood at $ 12.5 billion ($7.8 billion last year) and $7.0 billion ($7.3 billion last year) in commercial bank's reserves. The reserves provide the import cover of around 3 and half months.

The benchmark KSE-100 index, witnessed a massive growth of 14.85% in July, 2020. The index gained 4,360 points in the month and closed at 39,258 points on July 30, 2020. Market capitalization opened at Rs 6,529 billion and closed at Rs 7,294 billion, recording a huge gain of Rs 764 billion in July 2020. Among the selected world indices shown below, KSE-100 index depicts the highest growth.

Till August 22, 2020, Rs 175.5 billion has been disbursed to 14.5 million beneficiaries while new target is 16.9 million beneficiaries. (In FY 2021 allocation for Ehsaas program has been increased from Rs 187 billion to Rs 208 billion), it added.