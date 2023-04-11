Signs of Economic 'Soft Landing' Receding Amid High Inflation, Banking Sector Chaos - IMF

Signs of a so-called soft landing for the world economy are receding amid high inflation and recent chaos in the banking sector, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Signs of a so-called soft landing for the world economy are receding amid high inflation and recent chaos in the banking sector, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.

"Tentative signs in early 2023 that the world economy could achieve a soft landing - with inflation coming down and growth steady - have receded amid stubbornly high inflation and recent financial sector turmoil," the IMF said in a summary of its report on its world economic outlook.

Although inflation has declined due to central banks raising interest rates, underlying price pressures are proving "sticky," with labor markets tight in a number of economies, the report said.

Policymakers have a narrow path to walk to improve prospects and minimize risks, the report said. Central banks need to remain steady with anti-inflation policies, while preparing to adjust to address financial stability concerns, the report said.

The economic forecast comes following the collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank last month, which sent ripples through the financial sector.