Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Signs Of Economic 'Soft Landing' Receding Amid High Inflation, Banking Sector Chaos - IMF

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Signs of Economic 'Soft Landing' Receding Amid High Inflation, Banking Sector Chaos - IMF

Signs of a so-called soft landing for the world economy are receding amid high inflation and recent chaos in the banking sector, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Signs of a so-called soft landing for the world economy are receding amid high inflation and recent chaos in the banking sector, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.

"Tentative signs in early 2023 that the world economy could achieve a soft landing - with inflation coming down and growth steady - have receded amid stubbornly high inflation and recent financial sector turmoil," the IMF said in a summary of its report on its world economic outlook.

Although inflation has declined due to central banks raising interest rates, underlying price pressures are proving "sticky," with labor markets tight in a number of economies, the report said.

Policymakers have a narrow path to walk to improve prospects and minimize risks, the report said. Central banks need to remain steady with anti-inflation policies, while preparing to adjust to address financial stability concerns, the report said.

The economic forecast comes following the collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank last month, which sent ripples through the financial sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Bank Price Market

Recent Stories

NA body briefed on Pak-US counter-terrorism cooper ..

NA body briefed on Pak-US counter-terrorism cooperation

3 minutes ago
 Court allows two-day physical remand of Ali Amin G ..

Court allows two-day physical remand of Ali Amin Gandapur

7 minutes ago
 Poland Seeking Ways to Distribute Ukrainian Grain ..

Poland Seeking Ways to Distribute Ukrainian Grain in EU - Polish Agriculture Min ..

1 minute ago
 Youth needs guidance to implement business ideas i ..

Youth needs guidance to implement business ideas into reality: FCCI chief

48 seconds ago
 PCJCCI, minister discuss Chinese investment in Pak ..

PCJCCI, minister discuss Chinese investment in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Interdisciplinary Urology Care Consortium 2023 set ..

Interdisciplinary Urology Care Consortium 2023 set to take place in Abu Dhabi

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.