Sikandar Khan nominated as Deputy Convener for FPCCI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Nasir Hayat Magu has nominated President, Charsadda Chamber of Commerce and FPCC general body member Sikandar Khan as Deputy Convener for the FPCCI Center Standing Committee on Leather Garment Exporters for 2021.

These committees will consist of nine members each and would work for attracting investment, industrial development and finding solutions to leather garment export issues.

Sikandar Khan is a highly qualified and dynamic businessman and represents the business community in every forum and has invaluable services to the business community.

Haji Ghulam Ali, Secretary General, Businessmen Panel Pakistan, Vice President, Haji Ghulam Ali, Muhammad Zahid Shah, Vice President, FPCCI, Sartaj Ahmad Khan, Coordinator, KP, congratulated Sikandar Khan and said that the nomination of Deputy Convener Center Standing Committee on Leather Garment Exporters would help to enhance leather export.