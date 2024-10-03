Sikandar Kuli Khattak elected as chairman KP Textile Mills Association

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) has elected Mr. Sikandar Kuli Khan Khattak of Bibojee Group as its new Chairman, with Mr. Muhammad Kamran Shah of Amin Group of Industries appointed as Vice Chairman, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The election marks a significant leadership transition at a time when the textile industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faces considerable challenges.

The meeting was graced by the presence of eminent members, including Syed Aftab Hayat, Mr. Abid Hussain, Mr. Yahya Paracha, Mr. Usman Paracha, Mr. Muhammad Ayub, Mr. Kaleem Aslam, Malik Abdul Muqeet, and Mr. Imtiaz Ahmad.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Sikandar Kuli Khan Khattak expressed his deep gratitude for the confidence placed in him and laid out his priorities for tackling the pressing issues facing the industry. Rising energy costs, which have escalated by 300% in the past year, and delays in resolving wheeling charges by concerned government authorities are at the forefront of these challenges.

Mr. Khattak pledged to work closely with both provincial and Federal authorities to find sustainable solutions.

“The textile industry in KP is facing significant hurdles, particularly in terms of energy costs and regulatory delays, which have forced many mills to suspend operations. Our immediate focus will be on resolving these issues to ensure the industry's survival and growth,” Mr. Khattak stated.

Additionally, Mr. Khattak committed to reviving dormant mills and addressing the employment crisis resulting from industrial closures, with a focus on restoring the sector’s competitiveness in both local and international markets.

With this leadership transition, KPTMA embarks on a new chapter, aiming to rejuvenate the textile industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through determined and collaborative efforts.