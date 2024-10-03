Open Menu

Sikandar Kuli Khattak Elected As Chairman KP Textile Mills Association

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Sikandar Kuli Khattak elected as chairman KP Textile Mills Association

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) has elected Mr. Sikandar Kuli Khan Khattak of Bibojee Group as its new Chairman, with Mr. Muhammad Kamran Shah of Amin Group of Industries appointed as Vice Chairman, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The election marks a significant leadership transition at a time when the textile industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faces considerable challenges.

The meeting was graced by the presence of eminent members, including Syed Aftab Hayat, Mr. Abid Hussain, Mr. Yahya Paracha, Mr. Usman Paracha, Mr. Muhammad Ayub, Mr. Kaleem Aslam, Malik Abdul Muqeet, and Mr. Imtiaz Ahmad.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Sikandar Kuli Khan Khattak expressed his deep gratitude for the confidence placed in him and laid out his priorities for tackling the pressing issues facing the industry. Rising energy costs, which have escalated by 300% in the past year, and delays in resolving wheeling charges by concerned government authorities are at the forefront of these challenges.

Mr. Khattak pledged to work closely with both provincial and Federal authorities to find sustainable solutions.

“The textile industry in KP is facing significant hurdles, particularly in terms of energy costs and regulatory delays, which have forced many mills to suspend operations. Our immediate focus will be on resolving these issues to ensure the industry's survival and growth,” Mr. Khattak stated.

Additionally, Mr. Khattak committed to reviving dormant mills and addressing the employment crisis resulting from industrial closures, with a focus on restoring the sector’s competitiveness in both local and international markets.

With this leadership transition, KPTMA embarks on a new chapter, aiming to rejuvenate the textile industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through determined and collaborative efforts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wheeling Market Textile From Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

3 hours ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

8 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

17 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

17 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

17 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

17 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

17 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

17 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

17 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business