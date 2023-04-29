UrduPoint.com

Silicon, Signature Banks Failed From Reckless Fast Growth, Feds Failed To Act - Report

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 07:06 PM

Silicon, Signature Banks Failed From Reckless Fast Growth, Feds Failed to Act - Report

Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in 2023 both collapsed because they grew too fast with risky, uninsured large new deposits and federal regulators moved too slowly to rein them in and prevent the disasters, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in 2023 both collapsed because they grew too fast with risky, uninsured large new deposits and federal regulators moved too slowly to rein them in and prevent the disasters, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Friday.

"In March 2023, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank suffered two of the largest bank failures in US history. Risky business strategies, weak risk management practices, and weak liquidity drove the failures," the GAO said. "Both banks grew rapidly from 2019-2021 - which can signal risk. Further, the growth was fueled heavily by deposits that weren't federally insured."

Federal regulators raised concerns about these risks with the banks but didn't take adequate steps to address them, the GAO noted.

"In both banks, rapid growth was an indicator of risk. In 2019-2021, the total assets of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank grew by 198% and 134% respectively - far exceeding growth for a group of 19 peer banks (33% growth in median total assets). To support their rapid growth, the two banks relied on uninsured deposits, which can be an unstable source of funding," the report said,

In the 5 years prior to 2023, regulators identified concerns with Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, but both banks were slow to mitigate the problems the regulators identified and regulators did not escalate supervisory actions in time to prevent the failures, the GAO said.

More Stories From Business

