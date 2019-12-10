Moscow is awaiting a UK court decision on Ukraine's sovereign debt to Russia closer to mid-2020, and is counting on the court's objectivity, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Moscow is awaiting a UK court decision on Ukraine 's sovereign debt to Russia closer to mid-2020, and is counting on the court 's objectivity, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Tuesday.

The UK Supreme Court started the hearings in the debt case earlier on Monday. The Russian Finance Ministry said Monday that the total amount of Russia's claims against Ukraine over Kiev's failure to pay off the $3-billion Eurobond loan, including interest payments, comes to about $4.5 bln. Moscow is asking the court to order Kiev to pay the total amount without further trial.

"According to our estimates, a decision could be made next year, closer to the middle of the year," Siluanov told reporters in Moscow.

"We rely on the objectivity of the UK Supreme Court's decision. The process is underway, the court is considering the relevant appeals from both sides," he added.

Moscow filed a lawsuit against Kiev in February 2016 after Ukraine defaulted on paying off a $3-billion loan by the December 31, 2015 deadline. The loan was granted to Ukraine in late 2013 under then-president Viktor Yanukovych.