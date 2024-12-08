SIMA Delegation Calls On Ch. Shafay Hussain
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association (SIMA) delegation, led by Chairman Muhammad Zeeshan Tariq, called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, here on Sunday.
The meeting discussed in detail the issues of the surgical industry. The SIMA chairman proposed establishment of a separate industrial estate for the surgical industry, stressing that it is essential for meeting global standards. He recommended introducing modern courses for female workers to meet the demands of the surgical industry.
The delegation also urged the removal of obstacles hindering the establishment of the proposed Surgical City in Sialkot.
Chaudhry Shafay Hussain agreed with the proposal for a separate industrial estate for the surgical industry, highlighting the substantial potential for investment in the manufacturing sector of surgical instruments.
He stated that establishing a dedicated industrial estate is crucial for shifting all surgical industry at one place.
He also announced plans to upgrade TEVTA (Technical education and Vocational Training Authority) institutions in Sialkot in consultation with the surgical industry and to design courses tailored for female workers.
The minister shared that outdated courses being taught in TEVTA institutions have already been replaced with new technologies. He emphasized that promoting the surgical industry would create employment opportunities, and hence, the issues of this industry would be resolved on a priority basis.
The delegation included former chairman Association Muhammad Yousaf Hassan Bajwa, Bilal Tanveer, and others. Additional Secretary Commerce, Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Director, and other relevant officials also attended the meeting.
