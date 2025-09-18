SIMAP Chairman lauds Punjab Govt for boosting skilled workforce through surgical institute

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Chairman of the Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP), Zeeshan Tariq, praised the Punjab government on Thursday for its efforts to combat unemployment by equipping youth with technical skills and expanding the skilled workforce.

In a statement, Chairman Tariq highlighted the establishment of a state-of-the-art Surgical Institute of Technology under the joint supervision of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and the Metal Industry Development Centre (MIDC). The institute offers a wide range of modern courses tailored specifically to surgical instrument manufacturing.

He noted that the institute is located within the premises of MIDC and credited SIMAP’s former Senior Vice Chairman, Faizan-ul-Haq Mirza, for playing a pivotal role in its establishment.

Chairman Tariq stated that admissions are currently open for various courses covering all aspects of the surgical manufacturing process.

Training is being conducted on modern machinery and equipment to ensure students and industry workers are prepared for the demands of today’s surgical sector.

He urged surgical factory owners to enroll their staff in these courses to help upgrade their skills with advanced training. He also encouraged unemployed youth to take advantage of these opportunities, emphasizing that such training could open doors to lucrative career prospects in the surgical industry.

Courses being offered include:Surgical Instruments Manufacturing Technician,Machinist Level,Gas Welding,

Mechanical Technology,3D Short Courses.

The course durations range from 3 to 6 months, and applicants must have completed middle, Matriculation, or Intermediate education, depending on the program.