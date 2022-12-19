Simplified Imports of Equipment for Russian Arctic LNG-2 Project Extended Until 2025 - Law

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law extending a simplified customs declaration procedure for imported equipment used in construction of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant Arctic LNG-2 until 2025

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law extending a simplified customs declaration procedure for imported equipment used in construction of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant Arctic LNG-2 until 2025.

Earlier in the year, Putin signed legislation introducing the simplified procedure until January 1, 2023, whereas the new law extends this period for two more years until January 1, 2025.

Customs operations for equipment for the Arctic LNG-2 were simplified due to a number of issues the project was facing due to sanctions and disruptions in supply chains.

The Arctic LNG 2 is Russian gas producer Novatek's second heavy-tonnage LNG project after the Yamal LNG. The resource base is the Utrenneye gas deposit located in Russia's Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

The project involves building three technological lines with a capacity of 6.6 million tonnes each (19.8 million tonnes of LNG per year).

Novatek initially planned to launch the first line of the Arctic LNG 2 in 2023, the second in 2024 and the third in 2025, but in April, the company announced the project's possible postponement and configuration change due to the Western sanctions imposed on Russia. Novatek's projects have encountered a number of financial and technical hurdles due to sanctions. However, in June, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said that the company would be able to launch the plant on schedule, irrespective of those challenges.