UrduPoint.com

Simplified Imports Of Equipment For Russian Arctic LNG-2 Project Extended Until 2025 - Law

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Simplified Imports of Equipment for Russian Arctic LNG-2 Project Extended Until 2025 - Law

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law extending a simplified customs declaration procedure for imported equipment used in construction of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant Arctic LNG-2 until 2025

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law extending a simplified customs declaration procedure for imported equipment used in construction of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant Arctic LNG-2 until 2025.

Earlier in the year, Putin signed legislation introducing the simplified procedure until January 1, 2023, whereas the new law extends this period for two more years until January 1, 2025.

Customs operations for equipment for the Arctic LNG-2 were simplified due to a number of issues the project was facing due to sanctions and disruptions in supply chains.

The Arctic LNG 2 is Russian gas producer Novatek's second heavy-tonnage LNG project after the Yamal LNG. The resource base is the Utrenneye gas deposit located in Russia's Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

The project involves building three technological lines with a capacity of 6.6 million tonnes each (19.8 million tonnes of LNG per year).

Novatek initially planned to launch the first line of the Arctic LNG 2 in 2023, the second in 2024 and the third in 2025, but in April, the company announced the project's possible postponement and configuration change due to the Western sanctions imposed on Russia. Novatek's projects have encountered a number of financial and technical hurdles due to sanctions. However, in June, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said that the company would be able to launch the plant on schedule, irrespective of those challenges.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Vladimir Putin January April June Gas Million

Recent Stories

US Capitol riot panel to vote on Trump criminal ch ..

US Capitol riot panel to vote on Trump criminal charges

15 seconds ago
 Unknown assailants injured policeman

Unknown assailants injured policeman

16 seconds ago
 Funds for Punjab University's sub campus in Gujar ..

Funds for Punjab University's sub campus in Gujar Khan to be released by January ..

18 seconds ago
 Germany Halts Purchase of Puma Armored Vehicles Af ..

Germany Halts Purchase of Puma Armored Vehicles After Breakdowns

20 seconds ago
 'Ungrateful Khan' keeps on changing colour like ch ..

'Ungrateful Khan' keeps on changing colour like chameleon: Marriyum

3 minutes ago
 Dutch PM apologises for 250 years of slavery

Dutch PM apologises for 250 years of slavery

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.