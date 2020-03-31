Since April 1, Kazakhstan Temporarily Bans Import of Petrol From Russia - Energy Ministry

Kazakhstan is temporarily banning the import of petrol, diesel fuel, jet fuel from Russia starting from April 1, the country's energy ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Kazakhstan is temporarily banning the import of petrol, diesel fuel, jet fuel from Russia starting from April 1, the country's energy ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Republic of Kazakhstan introduces a temporary ban on the import of petrol, diesel and jet fuel from the Russian Federation into the domestic market of Kazakhstan," the ministry said.