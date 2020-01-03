Since January 1, Russia Stopped Oil Supply to Belarusian refineries - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Since January 1, Russia has stopped supplying oil to Belarusian refineries, a source in the Belarusian oil industry told Sputnik on Friday.

"There is no transportation [of the Russian oil] in the direction of the Belarusian oil refineries," the source said, adding that the oil supply ceased on January 1, 2020.