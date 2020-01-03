Since January 1, Russia Stopped Oil Supply To Belarusian Refineries - Source
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 12:33 PM
Since January 1, Russia has stopped supplying oil to Belarusian refineries, a source in the Belarusian oil industry told Sputnik on Friday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Since January 1, Russia has stopped supplying oil to Belarusian refineries, a source in the Belarusian oil industry told Sputnik on Friday.
"There is no transportation [of the Russian oil] in the direction of the Belarusian oil refineries," the source said, adding that the oil supply ceased on January 1, 2020.